Brink about her last conversation with Ukrainian leadership before she resigned: "Peace plan" then contained list of all Putin’s wishes

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink spoke about her last conversation with a Ukrainian official before she left office.

As noted, the Ukrainian official showed Brink a document that was positioned as a possible "'plan for a peaceful settlement"'. According to Brink, this document actually reflected all the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will not go into the details of this document, included Putin's wish list of everything that he wants. He looked at me and said that you were our closest strategic partner, and that's all he said," the former ambassador said.

She acknowledged that she was unable to say anything in response, although she had devoted a significant part of her life to supporting freedom and democracy in Ukraine and Europe.

What preceded it?

To recap, on 5 April, US Ambassador Bridget Brink commented on the attack on Kryvyi Rih, but did not mention Russia.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed by the US Embassy 's response to the strike on Kryvyi Rih: "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children."

On 10 April, the US State Department officially confirms that Bridget Brink is stepping down as US Ambassador to Ukraine.

On 11 April, the media reported that US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink had resigned amid escalating political differences with President Donald Trump's administration.

