Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink is running for Congress

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced her intention to run for Congress from the 7th district of Michigan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

"I have dedicated my life to defending democracy and fighting for freedom. That's why we stood up to Putin, and that's why I stood up to Trump. Now, my next mission is to fight for the right things at home," Brink said on the social network X.

Michigan's 7th district is considered competitive, with a slight Republican advantage. The next congressional elections for the representative from this district will be held in November 2026.

Read more: U.S. Congress fails to approve $300M in Ukraine aid in defense budget – media

Brink was the US ambassador to Ukraine from June 2022 to April 2025. Brink said she resigned as ambassador because of the pressure that President Donald Trump's administration was putting on official Kyiv, not the aggressor country of Russia.