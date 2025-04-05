Zelenskyy is disappointed with US Embassy’s response to attack on Kryvyi Rih: Such strong country, and they are afraid to say word "Russian" when talking about missile

The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, killed 9 Ukrainian children.

This was announced on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Three-year-old Tymofii, unfortunately, died in hospital today. Seven-year-old Radislav. Arina, who is also 7 years old. Nine-year-old Herman. Fifteen-year-old Danylo. Fifteen-year-old Nikita. Fifteen-year-old Alina. Konstantin, who is 16 years old forever. Nikita is 17 years old. These are the children who were killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. It was only a few minutes after the launch from the Taganrog area in enemy territory. Unfortunately, 9 adults were also killed," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the missile hit right on the street - there were ordinary houses, a playground, shops, and a restaurant around. Another 62 people were injured in the strike, including 12 children.

"There are very seriously wounded, they are now in hospitals. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives.

In addition to this ballistics, the Russians used attack drones against Kryvyi Rih yesterday, right during the rescue operation, during this time of grief for the people. As a result of the drone strike, 7 people were injured and one person was killed. There is simply no deeper cynicism, meanness and hatred of people than those that Russia is now embodying," the Head of State noted.

It is very important that this Russian strike on people, on the city and every such strike does not remain without a reaction from the world. He reminded that Kryvyi Rih and the whole of Ukraine have already been supported by many people yesterday and today.

"I am grateful to the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Austria for their principled position. I am grateful for the position and support of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. We appreciate that the embassies of Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany have spoken out in principle. Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people, and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word "Russian" when talking about the missile that killed the children.

Yes, the war must end. But to end it, we must not be afraid to call a spade a spade. We must not be afraid to put pressure on the only one who continues this war and ignores all the world's proposals to end it. We must put pressure on Russia, which chooses to kill children instead of a ceasefire. We need to impose additional sanctions against those who cannot exist without ballistic missile attacks on the neighboring people. We need to do everything possible to save lives," Zelenskyy adds.

"And we talked, in particular, with the American side about additional air defense systems to protect against such missile strikes. We are counting on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help with the search for additional "petriots". And we hope that the power of peace will overcome this evil - this war, this Russian aggression.

It is only through the strength and coordinated work of our partners that we can stop the killing of people, save the lives of children and establish a lasting peace. I thank all those who have been with Ukraine since the beginning of this war and especially in these tragic days. Eternal memory to all our people whose lives were taken by Russian strikes!" the president summarizes.

As reported, US Ambassador Brink commented on the strike on Kryvyi Rih, but did not mention Russia.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on April 4, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. Currently, there are 18 dead, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. A three-day mourning period will be held in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih is over.