News Photo Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
22-year-old Daria Onina killed in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO

On 4 April 2025, 22-year-old Daria Onina was killed by an enemy ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a local telegram channel.

As noted, the girl would have turned 23 in three weeks.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 4 April, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. So far, 18 people have been killed, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. There will be three days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has been completed.

