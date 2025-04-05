Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 38 people remain in hospitals, including 6 children, most of them "seriously" injured. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 38 people are hospitalised, including children in serious condition.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There are still 38 injured in hospitals as a result of the attack on Kryvyi Rih the day before. All of them were injured as a result of a rocket attack. Six of them are children. Most of the young patients are, unfortunately, "heavy". There are also many adults with serious injuries," the statement said.

It is noted that citizens are bringing flowers and toys to the place where people died.

There are no military, police, or critical infrastructure facilities near site of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. It is clearly center of residential infrastructure - Vilkul





The owners of the damaged houses are trying to put their homes back in order. They are being helped by headquarters that were quickly set up in the city. Charity workers and psychologists have been working there since nightfall.

Forever 3.9 years old: Boy Tymofiy, who was resuscitated after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, dies.







Three-day mourning to be held in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian missile strike





They also provide building materials. Locals dismantle OSB boards, wooden slats, and film. They apply for financial assistance.





Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 4 April, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. So far, 18 people have been killed, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. There will be three days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has been completed.