There are no military, police, or critical infrastructure facilities near site of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. It is clearly center of residential infrastructure - Vilkul

There were no military, police, or critical infrastructure facilities at the site of yesterday's Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on the KIEV24 TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the missile strike killed 18 people, including 9 children, and another person was the victim of a drone attack on the city at night.

As of now, 19 of the injured are in serious and extremely serious condition. Two wounded children were transported to Dnipro.

Vilkul noted that Russia hit a residential area of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

"18 people were killed in a missile attack. It was an Iskander cluster missile, which is detonated in the air to kill as many people as possible," he said.

He also added that there was a lot of damage in the city, particularly among residential buildings. There will be three days of mourning for the victims of the attack. There are no excuses for the Russians, he added.

"There is a playground behind me. Where are the military facilities here? A NATO base, probably. No military, no police, and no critical infrastructure facilities (not nearby - Ed.). It is clearly the center of residential infrastructure," Vilkul said.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on April 4, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. Currently, there are 18 dead, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. A three-day mourning period will be held in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih is over.