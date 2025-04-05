General Staff refutes Russian Ministry of Defence’s lies about "hitting place of military meeting" in Kryvyi Rih: missile hit residential area and playground

On 4 April, the Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. The aggressor country's Ministry of Defence is trying to cover up its cynical crime with a "high-precision" lie about hitting "the venue of a meeting of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Western instructors". The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refuted the Russian Ministry of Defence's lies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On 4 April, Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead designed to hit a larger area and more people. Now the military department of the aggressor country is trying to cover up its cynical crime with a "high-precision" lie about hitting "the place of a meeting of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Western instructors", the statement said.

In this regard, the General Staff states that Russia is once again spreading false information - the enemy hit a residential area and a children's playground with a missile, resulting in numerous casualties.

"By another violation of international humanitarian law, the insidious enemy demonstrates that it does not seek peace, but instead aims to continue the war of aggression against Ukraine and all Ukrainians," the statement said.

The General Staff reminded that war crimes have no statute of limitations.

"The relevant evidence will be handed over to international criminal justice authorities. The enemy will definitely be held accountable for their actions," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, today, on 4 April, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, leaving many dead and wounded.

