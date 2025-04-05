Forever 3.9 years old: Boy Tymofiy, who was resuscitated after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, dies. PHOTO

As a result of yesterday's Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dniproprtrovsk region, little Timofiy, who was only 3.9 years old, died.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to a local Telegram channel, his mother Valeria confirmed the tragic news and shared family photos.

As noted, at the time of the explosion, the boy and his grandmother were returning from the playground. The mother was at home and rushed outside. Terror was already reigning there.

Read more: General Staff refutes Russian Ministry of Defence’s lies about "hitting place of military meeting" in Kryvyi Rih: missile hit residential area and playground

A chilling video of the boy's mother and an attempt to resuscitate the child went viral on social media.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 4 April, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. So far, 18 people have been killed, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. There will be three days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has been completed.