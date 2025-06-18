Trump turns down Putin’s mediation on Iran: "Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first"

US President Donald Trump refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

" I spoke to him yesterday and I said you know, he actually offered to help mediate. I told him, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first, okay?’" the American leader said during a conversation with journalists.

According to Trump, he told Putin that it would be better to resolve issues with Russia first.

"I said, ‘Vladimir, let’s sort out Russia first. You can worry about this later. But, I think that’s gonna work out too but so many people have been killed. The big thing with that one is far more people are dead than have been reported in Ukraine, Russia, many many more people. A building falls down they say ‘nobody was hurt’, you know?’" the US president said.

Read more: Trump on possible strike against Iran: Nobody knows what I want to do