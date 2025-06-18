Trump on possible strike against Iran: Nobody knows what I want to do

President of the United States Donald Trump on Wednesday evaded a direct answer about possible U.S. involvement in Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

He told this to journalists near the White House, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"I might do it, or I might not. Nobody knows what I want to do," he said. Trump added that Iran has serious problems and is seeking negotiations.

He stressed that Iran should have been ready for dialogue before Israel carried out its strikes. According to the president, the Iranian side had even signaled willingness to come to the White House, although "it would be difficult for them."

Trump did not specify how long the current conflict might last but remarked that Iran’s air-defense system is "almost destroyed." He added that he sees the solution in "two simple words: unconditional surrender."

Separately, he voiced concern about Iran’s nuclear program, saying the country’s leadership harbors "evil intentions." At the same time, Trump insisted he respects the Iranian people: "I love Iranians. I have met many of them during my career."

For context, President Trump earlier met with the National Security Council to discuss the Middle East situation, including potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.

