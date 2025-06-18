Trump may take further steps to halt Iran’s nuclear programme - Vance

US President Donald Trump may take further measures against Iran to prevent it from completing the development of nuclear weapons.

This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

According to him, Trump "showed extraordinary restraint" by focusing the actions of the US military solely on protecting US citizens and military personnel.

Vance believes that the US president "may decide that further action is needed to stop Iran's uranium enrichment".

"Of course, people are worried about interfering in foreign countries after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy. But I think the president has earned some credibility on this issue," Vance said.

Read more: Talks on war in Ukraine have hit bit of impasse – Vance

Earlier, CNN reported that Trump was becoming increasingly supportive of the idea of using military means to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.