Talks on war in Ukraine have hit bit of impasse – Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Washington would be forced to withdraw from peace negotiations if Russia is unwilling to take steps toward resolving the war against Ukraine.

His statement is quoted by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

"We recognize that talks on the war in Ukraine have hit a bit of an impasse. That’s why Trump will speak with Putin," he said.

According to the U.S. official, "Putin doesn’t seem to know exactly how to get out of the war."

"If Russia is unwilling to engage, then ultimately the United States will have to say this is not our war," Vance added.

See more: Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with Vance and Rubio: Discussed joint steps to achieve just and lasting peace. PHOTO