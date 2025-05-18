Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with Vance and Rubio: Discussed joint steps to achieve just and lasting peace. PHOTO

On Sunday, 18 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican. The Head of State called the meeting "good".

In particular, the Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy discussed the talks between Ukraine and Russia with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Istanbul on 16 May.

"I had a good meeting with Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome. We discussed the talks in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation that had no decision-making authority. I reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for real diplomacy and stressed the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

They also touched upon the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"We touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defence cooperation, the situation on the battlefield and the future exchange of prisoners. The pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to stop the war. And, of course, we discussed our joint steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace," the Ukrainian leader shared the details of the conversation.

Finally, Zelenskyy thanked the entire American people for their support and leadership in saving lives.

