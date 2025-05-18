Zelenskyy and Vance shook hands in the Vatican. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance shake hands during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The agency published a photo of Zelenskyy and Vance. The photo shows them shaking hands and smiling.





Zelensky was sitting next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Vance was next to him.

As a reminder, Zelensky and Vance last met at the White House in February, when a dispute erupted between them over Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last month, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The Trump-Zelensky dispute

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during their meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the US was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had "shown disrespect".

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On 4 March, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

On the evening of 4 March, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He stressed that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace.

Later, Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking speech to the US Congress.

According to the American leader, he received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his intention to sign the agreement on fossil fuels, as well as his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table to bring a lasting peace closer. At the same time, he noted that his administration was in serious discussions with the Russian side. Trump stressed that he had received "strong signals that they (Russians - Ed.) are ready for peace".

Later, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that Trump, speaking of a "letter" from Zelenskyy, was referring to his post on X.

