White House discusses US participation in strikes on Iran - media

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with the National Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of US intervention in the conflict was considered.

This was reported by Fox News, Censor.NET informs.

"Fox News was informed that the possibility of US intervention, as well as airstrikes, was on the agenda," the publication says. It is emphasised that Trump has taken a tougher stance against the Iranian regime, saying that he wants "unconditional surrender" from it.

According to The Times of Israel, the White House meeting in the Situation Room on the war between Israel and Iran ended after an hour and 20 minutes. American officials said that Trump is considering all options. The most likely of these is the use of giant American bombs against Iran's deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility, which Israeli bombs cannot reach.

According to The New York Times, citing Israeli officials, Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike US bases in the Middle East if the United States joins Israel's war against the country.

At the same time, the United States has sent about three dozen refuelling aircraft to Europe, which could be used to help fighter jets defending US bases or to extend the range of bombers involved in any possible strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

