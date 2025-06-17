Iran could develop nuclear weapons in three years - CNN

Iran has not been developing nuclear weapons. However, if it wants to get it, it will be able to do so no earlier than in 3 years.

According to Censor.NET, four unnamed interlocutors familiar with the findings of US intelligence told CNN.

One of the officials said that Iran is "as close to developing nuclear weapons as it is possible to be".

He said that Tehran "has everything it needs" if it wants to do so.

Read more: Family from Odesa killed in Israel by Iranian missile strike on June 14

U.S. intelligence believes that after the strikes, Israel may have set back Iran's nuclear program by only a few months.

Although one of Iran's nuclear facilities in Natanz, where uranium enrichment centrifuges are located, was heavily damaged, the other in Fordow remained virtually untouched.

According to Brett McGurk, the former top U.S. diplomat in the Middle East, Israel has no way to seriously damage Fordow without special U.S. weapons and air support.

"If you really want to dismantle it, it's either a US military strike or a deal," he added.