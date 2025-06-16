Family from Odesa killed in Israel by Iranian missile strike on June 14

Five-member family from Odesa killed in Iranian missile strike on Israeli city of Bat Yam on June 14

This was reported on the air of "Suspilne. Studio" by Ukrainian Jewish historian and journalist Shimon Briman, citing a press release from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, a grandmother, mother, daughter, and two young nephews died as a result of a direct hit by an Iranian missile. The Odesa family had come to Bat Yam for medical treatment.

"They were Ukrainian citizens from Odesa who came for the daughter’s treatment in Israel. Yesterday evening, there was a brief press release from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel. We feel there is some shared fate between Ukrainians and Israelis," Briman said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that among the five Ukrainian victims, three were minors.