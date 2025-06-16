One third of Iran’s missile launchers destroyed - IDF

Israel claims that a third of Iran's missile launchers were destroyed during the strikes on Iran.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Allegedly, on the night of Sunday, June 15, more than 20 surface-to-surface missiles were destroyed a few minutes before Iran planned to launch them at Israel.

Some 50 Israeli aircraft completed several waves of strikes overnight, targeting approximately 100 military targets in Isfahan, in central Iran. They identified and struck missile storage sites, surface-to-surface missile launchers that were ready to launch, and command centers where launch teams were preparing to launch toward Israel.

In addition, in real time, the pilots detected a rocket launcher that was attempting to launch toward Israel. It was destroyed along with the missiles.

"Since the beginning of the operation, more than 120 rocket launchers have been destroyed, which is one third of the total number of launchers of the Iranian regime," the IDF said.

Read more: Trump said that Putin could become mediator in conflict between Israel and Iran: He called me about this issue

Israel's Strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of June 15 , Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.