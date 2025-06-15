Trump said that Putin could become mediator in conflict between Israel and Iran: He called me about this issue

US President Donald Trump has supported the possible participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in mediation efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The head of the White House said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said he was "open" to Putin's possible mediation in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"He called me on this issue. We talked about it for a long time," the American leader said.

In addition, Trump said that the United States is considering intervening in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

"At the moment, we are not involved in the conflict. But we may intervene," the US president added.

As a reminder, on Sunday, June 15, US President Donald Trump said he would force Iran and Israel to reach an agreement to end the conflict between them.

On Saturday, June 14, Trump spoke with Putin. The conversation was initiated by the Kremlin leader. The parties talked about the war between Israel and Iran.

Read more: Trump: Iran and Israel will make deal, just like I made India and Pakistan