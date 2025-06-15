Trump: Iran and Israel will make deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would force Iran and Israel to reach an agreement to end the conflict between them.

The American leader wrote about this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Iran and Israel need to make a deal, and they will make a deal - just as I got India and Pakistan to make a deal, in that case through trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and common sense to negotiations with two great leaders who were able to make a quick decision and stop," the US president said.

Trump went on to mention other conflicts in the world that he said he had managed to stop: between Kosovo and Serbia, and between Egypt and Ethiopia.

"Soon we will have peace between Israel and Iran! There are many calls and meetings now. I do a lot and never get recognized for anything, but that's okay, people understand. Let's make the Middle East great again," the White House chief wrote.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of June 15 , Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.

