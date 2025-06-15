Israel Defence Forces completed large-scale series of strikes on nuclear facilities in Tehran, - IDF

On the night of Sunday, 15 June 2025, the IDF again struck Iran. In particular, Iran's nuclear facilities were allegedly attacked.

The Israeli Defence Forces announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Israeli Defence Forces have completed a large-scale series of strikes in Tehran against Iranian nuclear programme infrastructure and fuel tanks," the statement said.

In particular, it is alleged that the Israeli Air Force conducted large-scale strikes on a number of targets based on intelligence. They also added that the targets were objects related to the Iranian regime's nuclear programme, in particular:

The headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defence;

the headquarters of the JSNA project (the structure that controls nuclear developments);

other facilities that contributed to the regime's efforts to develop nuclear weapons and where Iran's nuclear archive was stored.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of 15 June, Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.