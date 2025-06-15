Israel continues to attack Iran, striking gas and oil facilities in Tehran and port of Bandar Abbas. VIDEO

Israel continues to strike at Iran - explosions are heard in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Merageh and Ahwaz. Air defense systems are also reported to be active over Tehran.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC.

Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin said at a briefing that "even at this hour" the Israeli Air Force continues to "carry out large-scale strikes in various parts of Iran".

According to him, the strikes have been going on for almost 40 hours, with more than 150 targets attacked. In the last day, Tehran has been the main focus of the strikes.

Defrin also said that an underground facility in western Iran was attacked. According to him, cruise and ballistic missiles were stored there and launched at Israel.

On the Iranian side, the Tasnim News Agency recently reported that air defence systems have resumed operation in the capital and in many regions.

It also writes that a large number of Israeli drones were shot down during the day, mainly in the west of the country and near the city of Qom in central Iran.

Telegram channels report that the attacks are aimed at the port of Bandar Abbas and Tehran. Videos of air defence operations are posted on social media.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would "strike every target" in the near future. Iranian media reports that strikes on Israel are expected within hours.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.