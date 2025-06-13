New Israeli strikes on Iran: nuclear facility in Fordow and Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence targeted. PHOTO

On the evening of June 13, Israel launched two strikes on Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordow. The IDF may also have targeted one of the residences of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This is reported by the Iranian news agency Fars and Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

Two loud explosions were heard in the Fordow area. According to media reports, this nuclear facility is located several hundred meters underground.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated that the army continues to strike Iran "with full force." According to him, the country continues to carry out two main tasks — defensive and offensive.

"It will get harder, and we must be prepared for a range of scenarios we have trained for," he said.

Iranian air defenses shot down an Israeli drone near the Fordow nuclear site, The Times of Israel reports.

Additionally, Iranian media reported new explosions in Tehran, Tabriz, and Qom.

According to CNN, Iran activated air defenses near Tehran and Karaj, which is also near Iran’s capital.

The Clash Report reported that one of the residences of Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei was hit, probably by an Israeli missile.

Later, Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei stated that Iranian forces "will act with force and inflict damage on the disgraceful Zionist regime."

According to Khamenei, the Iranian people "can be assured that there will be no concessions in this matter."

Earlier reports mentioned an Israeli strike on the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz.