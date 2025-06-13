Iran fires over 100 missiles at Israel: explosions erupt in Tel Aviv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Iran attacks Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. There are explosions in Tel Aviv.

This is reported by the Israeli Defence Forces, the Times of Israel and CNN, Censor.NET reports.

Iranian missiles are targeting Tel Aviv and other central regions of the country. Smoke is rising over the city, with at least seven impact sites registered in the Tel Aviv area.

It is reported that Iran has fired over 100 missiles at Israel. The Iron Dome air defense system was activated in the Israeli capital.

Read more: UK, France, and Germany call on Israel and Iran to refrain from further escalation

"Recently, the IDF detected missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the statement reads.

The military urged residents to remain in shelters and not leave them until an official directive is issued.

There are also reports of the first Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Jerusalem. Explosions have been heard in the city, likely caused by the interception of missiles by Israeli defense systems.

"The enemy is monitoring video footage to improve its offensive capabilities," the military said.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Israel "must be prepared for severe punishment" for its attacks.

Read more: Trump: "Israeli strikes were excellent – more to come"