Iran’s night attack on Israel: at least two dead, more than 50 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Last night, Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. As of this moment, at least two people have been killed and more than 50 people have been injured.

This was stated by Israeli emergency services, Censor.NET reports citing CNN and Reuters.

According to the Israeli Emergency Situations Service, one of Iran's ballistic missiles hit a residential area in the city of Rishon LeZion, located south of Tel Aviv. The strike killed one person and injured more than 20 others.

Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene. According to them, the impact caused significant damage, with several people trapped in the rubble.

"This is a difficult and complex scene and we are still continuing to survey to make sure there are no other victims inside the buildings," said Rami Mousher, deputy director of Ayalon district emergency services.

In addition, according to the Israeli ambulance service, on the evening of 13 June, another 34 people were injured in the Tel Aviv area. Most of them were lightly injured. Later, the police reported one death as a result of the attacks.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were known to have been injured.