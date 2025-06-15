Five Ukrainians, including three children, were killed in Iran’s missile attack on Israel - Foreign Ministry

According to preliminary information, five Ukrainians, including three minor children, could have been killed in Israel as a result of a massive missile attack by Iran on 14 June.

This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, on 14 June, as a result of a massive Iranian missile attack against Israel and a missile hitting a residential building in the city of Bat Yam, five Ukrainian citizens, including three minor children, were killed. The victims are currently being identified. Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are in close contact with the Israeli police and other services to identify and organise the repatriation of the bodies of the victims," the statement said.

Read more: Trump said that Putin could become mediator in conflict between Israel and Iran: He called me about this issue

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of 15 June, Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.

On Sunday, 15 June, US President Donald Trump said he would force Iran and Israel to reach a deal to end the conflict between them.

Read also: Iran attacks Israel with ballistic missiles again