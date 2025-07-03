ENG
News
Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin call: Not sure they have many common topics

Zelenskyy comments on Trump-Putin call scheduled for July 3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have few common topics to discuss.

He said this during a briefing in Denmark, Censor.NET reports.

"I don’t know, I’m not sure they have many shared ideas or topics for conversation because they are very different people. But if we talk about Ukraine, from the very beginning we supported President Trump’s idea of an unconditional ceasefire," the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, he is ready for any format of meeting.

"And I think that in Russia, only Putin truly makes decisions. That’s why we need a leaders-level meeting. We really want peace," he added.

Recall, US President Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Vladimir Putin on July 3.

