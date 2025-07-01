Trump on possible Russian offensive in Sumy: "I’m watching situation closely"

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is monitoring the situation in Ukraine closely amid the possibility of a new Russian summer offensive.

He stated that during a conversation with reporters, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he was responding to reports that Russia has deployed around 50,000 troops near the Sumy region, possibly preparing to launch a new summer offensive against Ukraine.

Trump was asked how he would respond if Russia does launch an offensive.

"We’ll see what happens. I’m watching the situation very closely," the U.S. president replied.

As a reminder, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces had advanced 200 meters toward Sumy but were pushed back 200 to 400 meters by Ukrainian defenders.

According to him, 23% of all Russian attacks along the front are taking place in the Sumy direction.