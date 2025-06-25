Putin would like to get out of war with Ukraine. He’s confused, - Trump

US President Donald Trump spoke about his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week. According to him, Putin "would like to get out" of the war with Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference at the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports.

"I think Putin is a misguided man, he is confused. Putin would like to end the war with Ukraine. Perhaps Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine... My words for ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours were, of course, sarcastic. Putin is a more complicated person, and I also had problems with Zelenskyy. This is the most difficult war," Trump said.

He also commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit.

"I did not discuss the ceasefire with Zelenskyy. I just wanted to hear how he was doing. Zelenskyy was very nice, as nice as ever. It was a great meeting. I will talk to Putin about ending the war next week," he added.

