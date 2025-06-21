Russian troops have advanced 200 metres towards Sumy. Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed them back 400 metres, - Zelenskyy

During this week, Russian troops advanced 200 metres towards Sumy, while Ukrainian defenders pushed them back 200-400 metres.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"It is important to understand about Sumy. We don't see any changes since our last meeting with you (last week - ed.). By the way, this is a big problem for the Russians. They want to 'sell' success in Sumy and Kharkiv. They really need success at the front. Because if there is no corresponding success, we believe that President Trump will be more likely to put pressure on them with sanctions and so on," he said.

This week, the Russian army advanced 200 metres towards Sumy, and Ukrainian soldiers pushed them back 200-400 metres: "That's why I said that the situation is the same in the Sumy region."

According to him, 23 per cent of all Russian attacks on the frontline take place in the Sumy sector,

"This is a description of how difficult it is for the military. And a description of the real actions and goals of the Russians. It's mostly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are already being recorded in large numbers. That is, they are working specifically in the Sumy direction," he said.

Zelenskyy added that there are currently 695,000 Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine: "Plus the Kursk and Belgorod directions. I mean where they are opposite Kharkiv, opposite Sumy. That is, there is a corresponding number of people from the Sumy direction, about 52,000. The total number of attacks per day is up to 200 along the entire frontline."