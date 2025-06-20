Ukraine working on interceptor drones to bolster defence against "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements with NATO partners regarding investments in the production of interceptor drones.

The head of state said this during his evening video address.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing a new platform to develop its own defense manufacturing.

"The volume of support this year is the highest since the full-scale war began. I have instructed to further increase cooperation with partners to attract investments into our production — into our weapons. We are also preparing a new platform for such manufacturing. This is long-term, systematic work, and I want to thank every country already involved," he said.

Ukraine is also preparing new agreements with NATO partners, primarily focused on investments in technology production, drones, and artillery shells.

"We are separately working on interceptor drones designed to enhance protection against ‘Shaheds.’ Several of our domestic enterprises, and accordingly types of drones, are showing results. We are working with our partners to secure more substantial funding, and I am confident this will happen. Production volumes of interceptors are already increasing," Zelenskyy added.

