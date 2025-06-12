ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11579 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia Production of drones
615 20

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fights for drone funding, Russia fights to lift sanctions

Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the current phase of the war is a struggle over finances: Ukraine is looking for funding to produce drones, while Russia is trying to lift sanctions to maintain its financial capabilities.

He made the remarks during a briefing following talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It seems to me that we have entered a stage of the war where everyone is fighting for finances. Technology is replacing old equipment and weapons in any case. The Russians fight against the imposition of sanctions because it restricts their finances. We are also fighting for finances because production (of drones — editor’s note) is underway, but it is insufficient," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Sikorski: EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia may be adopted by end of June

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6742) sanctions (2034) drones (2487)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 