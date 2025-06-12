Zelenskyy: Ukraine fights for drone funding, Russia fights to lift sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the current phase of the war is a struggle over finances: Ukraine is looking for funding to produce drones, while Russia is trying to lift sanctions to maintain its financial capabilities.

He made the remarks during a briefing following talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It seems to me that we have entered a stage of the war where everyone is fighting for finances. Technology is replacing old equipment and weapons in any case. The Russians fight against the imposition of sanctions because it restricts their finances. We are also fighting for finances because production (of drones — editor’s note) is underway, but it is insufficient," Zelenskyy said.

