Sikorski: EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia may be adopted by end of June

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski

The European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia may be adopted before the end of Poland’s EU presidency, which lasts until the end of June 2025.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated this, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"As Europe, we are preparing the 18th sanctions package [against Russia — editor’s note]. I hope it will be adopted during Poland’s presidency," Sikorski said.

He added that European sanctions should be aligned with the new U.S. sanctions bill against Russia, introduced to the U.S. Senate by Senator Lindsey Graham.

18th EU sanctions package against Russia

On June 10, the European Commission officially presented the new 18th sanctions package of the European Union against Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to block the adoption of the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia.

