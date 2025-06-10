EU unveils 18th package of sanctions against Russia: reduction of oil price cap and ban on use of Nord Stream pipelines

On 10 June, the European Commission officially presented a new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's goal is not peace. Today we are increasing pressure on Russia by introducing the 18th package of tough sanctions. We are targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors," she said.

The new package includes:

a ban on the use of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines;

lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel;

disconnection of 22 more Russian banks from the SWIFT system;

inclusion in the sanctions list of 70 new vessels of the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet", a ban on port access and ship services;

a ban for EU countries to purchase oil products from Russian raw materials.

At the same time, restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry were not included in the 18th package of proposed sanctions.

