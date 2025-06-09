18th EU sanctions package against Russia must be not just strong, but crippling – Sybiha

The upcoming 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia must be crippling, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday, June 9, alongside his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine and cited by Censor.NET.

"We insist that the 18th EU sanctions package must not only be strong, but crippling. It must deliver a devastating blow to Russia’s energy sector, shadow fleet, banking system, and sanction-evasion schemes," Sybiha stated.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union is considering excluding more than 20 Russian banks from SWIFT and banning the Nord Stream gas pipeline as part of the new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow to end its war against Ukraine.

