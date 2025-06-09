Russia will be ready to attack NATO within five years - Rutte

The Russian Federation is building up its military capabilities and will be ready to use armed force against NATO countries within five years.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at Chatham House in London on June 9, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

He is convinced that Russia, having increased its military production, will reach a level that will allow it to attack the Alliance in five years.

"Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years," Rutte emphasized.

"Russia has teamed up with China, North Korea and Iran. They are expanding their armed forces and capabilities. Putin's military machine is accelerating, not slowing down. Russia is rebuilding its forces with Chinese technology and producing more weapons faster than we thought," he explained.

Read more: Trump answered clear "no" to US intentions to withdraw from NATO - Merz

According to the NATO Secretary General, in terms of ammunition alone, Russia produces as much in three months as all the Allies do in a year.

"Russia's defense industry is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles this year alone," he added.

"Let's not fool ourselves. We are all now on the eastern flank. A new generation of Russian missiles is traveling at speeds many times faster than the speed of sound. The distance between European capitals is only a matter of minutes. There is no more East or West. There is only NATO," Rutte summarized.