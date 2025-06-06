Trump answered clear "no" to US intentions to withdraw from NATO - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed confidence in the United States' commitments to NATO under Trump's presidency.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that the American government is committed to NATO," Chancellor said.

He also spoke about a private conversation with Donald Trump.

"The question that was asked was whether he ( Trump - Ed.) had any plans to leave NATO — I’ll paraphrase here — and it was answered with a very clear ‘No.’ There was absolutely no further comment on it, not even at the lunch afterward," Merz said.

According to the chancellor, they also discussed "three big issues" with Trump: the war in Ukraine, trade policy and the future of NATO.

