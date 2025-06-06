Merz failed to convince Trump to be more active in helping Ukraine - NYT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Washington, hoping to persuade Donald Trump to play a more active role in protecting Ukraine. However, he failed to achieve this.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET reports .

According to the publication, neither publicly nor in a private conversation with Merz did Trump commit to supporting Ukraine with weapons or imposing sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, he even hinted that sanctions could apply to Ukraine.

"We're going to be very, very, very tough, and frankly, that could apply to both countries," the US leader said.

Trump's aides said that he was angry with the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine, but often more so with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he called a "bad guy" who was bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war.

At the same time, the American leader also told his aides that it was understandable that Zelenskyy was fighting back against Russia, which continues to bomb Ukrainian cities.

"As for Mr. Putin, the president seemed more disappointed than angry. He seemed to sincerely believe that his personal relationship with the Russian leader would quickly end the war, advisers say," the newspaper writes.

Earlier, it was reported that Merz was satisfied with the results of the meeting with Trump.

