Fico threatens to derail adoption of EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has set a condition for Brussels in exchange for supporting the EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which requires unanimous approval from all EU member states.

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, his country will not support the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis Slovakia will face once supplies of gas, oil, and nuclear fuel from Russia are completely cut off."

As a reminder, Fico previously threatened to block any EU sanctions against Russia that would harm his country’s national interests.

On June 10, the European Commission unveiled the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

The new package primarily targets Russian banks and the energy sector. It also includes expanded export bans and controls, as well as enhanced measures to prevent sanctions circumvention.

