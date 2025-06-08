Fico threatens to block sanctions against Russia in EU

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to block any sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia if they harm his country's national interests.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, the statement of the Slovak prime minister was quoted by Reuters.

Fico's words came after the Slovak parliament passed a resolution calling on government members to refuse to support new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organizations.

He indicated that Slovakia wants to remain a constructive member of the EU, but called the resolution a political tool with a strong message.

If there are sanctions that can harm us, I will never vote for them," Fico said.

He added that he could not support any measures to stop imports of Russian fuel for Slovak nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," Fico said.

Read more: Trump on Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill against Russia: Haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll review it quickly if needed