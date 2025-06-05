Trump on Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill against Russia: Haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll review it quickly if needed

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has not yet reviewed the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill targeting Russia.

He made the comment during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

Trump admitted he "hasn’t looked at" the sanctions bill proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"But they (the senators – Ed.) will follow my lead. That’s how it should be," the president assured.

He added that he would "very quickly" review the bill if necessary.

"But it could very well be a good one. I need to take a look. They (the senators – Ed.) are waiting for me to decide what to do. And I will decide — maybe very soon," Trump concluded.

Graham–Blumenthal sanctions bill targeting Russia

On April 1, it was reported that a new sanctions bill against Russia had been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The proposed legislation would impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and other raw materials.

The measures aim to increase economic pressure on Russia and create additional barriers for nations maintaining trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was put forward by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

At present, the bill is supported by 82 out of 100 U.S. senators.

