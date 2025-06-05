ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Russia
Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had repelled attack by Ukrainian drones

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Russian air defence units shot down 29 Ukrainian drones on the night of 5 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The report says that from 22:00 on 4 June until midnight, Russian air defence systems shot down 29 allegedly Ukrainian drones.

In particular, they claim to have shot down 15 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, 11 over the territory of the Rostov region and 3 over the territory of the Voronezh region.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the downing of UAVs

