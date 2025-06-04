Trump asks U.S. Senate to hold off on Russia sanctions bill – Chairman Wicker

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the Senate to temporarily delay consideration of a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to Censor.NET.

"I know that he (Trump) asked the leader (of the Republican majority in the Senate, John Thune) not to bring the bill to a vote this week," he said.

Graham–Blumenthal sanctions bill targeting Russia

On April 1, it was reported that a new sanctions bill against Russia had been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The proposed legislation would impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and other raw materials.

The measures aim to increase economic pressure on Russia and create additional barriers for nations maintaining trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was put forward by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

At present, the bill is supported by 82 out of 100 U.S. senators.

