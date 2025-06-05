Putin still playing games, no sign Russia wants peace – Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas believes that the Kremlin continues to "play games" and shows no willingness to end the war in Ukraine.

"We see no progress on a ceasefire. It’s clear that Putin is still playing games, and there’s no sign that they want peace," she said.

Kallas also stated that the European Union continues to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia and is already working on the 18th package of sanctions.

"We’ve reached a point where the sanctions are truly impacting supply chains. There will likely be more pressure to make Russia want peace," she added.

The EU High Representative also commented on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russian airfields.

"Over the past weekend, we saw Ukrainian drone strikes that are rewriting military history. They’re using drones worth thousands to destroy aircraft worth millions. This clearly raises the cost for the Russians as well," Kallas concluded.

