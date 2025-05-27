Ukraine ready to cease fire even tomorrow, but Russia responds with missiles – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire.

He made the statement in an interview with the Azerbaijani outlet Haqqin, as reported by Censor.NET.

The interviewer noted that U.S. media, citing sources, have mentioned a specific date for the potential start of a ceasefire — July. The minister was asked whether there are any diplomatic arrangements in place.

"Let me speak to Ukraine’s position. Our country is ready to cease fire even tomorrow. I repeat — we are ready. The ball is in Russia’s court. They need to say: ‘Yes.’ Their response so far has been to intensify missile terror. We offer peace — they respond with missiles. There is no issue on our side. We are ready for a 30-, 60-, or 90-day truce — as long as it takes," the Foreign Minister explained.

