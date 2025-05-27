ENG
Pressure on Russia should be continued to force it to negotiate - Kellogg

Kellogg calls for continued pressure on Russia

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has called for continued pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate.

"We have received a list of conditions from Kyiv, and we need to get them from Moscow," he said.

Kellogg also said that pressure should continue to be put on Russia to force it to negotiate.

