Prisoner exchange is the most positive result of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul - Kellogg

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, reacted to the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia under the first stage of the "1000 for 1000" formula, which took place on May 23.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The most positive result of the technical talks between Ukraine and Russia held last week in Istanbul is that 1,000 prisoners of war from each side are scheduled to return, and almost 400 of them have already returned," he said.

Kellogg also thanked Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for his significant contribution to this achievement.

"We need a ceasefire - the killing has to stop," Trump's special envoy added.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1000-for-1000 prisoner exchange.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Later, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

RosSIA later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.

