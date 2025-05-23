70 traitors transferred to Russia as part of "1000-for-1000" exchange – ’I want to go to my people’ project

On May 23, the first stage of the prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia under the "1000-for-1000" format took place. As part of this exchange, 70 individuals convicted in Ukraine of collaboration and high treason were transferred to Russia.

This was reported by the Ukrainian project "Khochu k svoim" ("I want to go to my people"), as cited by Censor.NET.

"On May 23, 2025, as part of the state project ‘I Want to Go to My People’, implemented by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the support of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, 70 collaborators left for the Russian Federation. In parallel, dozens of Ukrainian civilian hostages—who had been illegally held by Russian authorities for years—were returned home," the statement reads.

Profiles of 31 collaborators who left Ukrainian territory today are now marked "Departed" on the "I Want to Go to My People" website.

Read more: Prisoner swap was only meaningful outcome of meeting in Türkiye. Russia is blocking everything else, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian media report that the individuals transferred to Russia were "people who had long wished to return," claiming they "did not see their future in Ukraine and identified as Russians."

Russia took in 70 individuals who had been convicted in Ukraine of crimes including collaboration, high treason, and terrorism.

Watch more: "Hi, I’m alive and well": first calls from Ukrainian soldiers to families after release from Russian captivity. VIDEO

As a reminder, on May 23, 390 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity. This marked the first stage of the prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format.