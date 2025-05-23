First day of major POW exchange: 390 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity. This marks the first phase of the prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"We are bringing our people home. The first part of the agreement to exchange 1000 for 1000 has been carried out. This arrangement was reached during the meeting in Türkiye, and it is important to implement it in full.

Today – 390 people. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect the exchange to continue," he said.

"I thank everyone who helps and who works 24/7 to bring Ukrainians back home. It is critically important to return everyone who remains in captivity. We are verifying each name, every piece of information. We will continue our diplomatic efforts to make such steps possible," the President added.

Read more: Major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine - Trump



















