Major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that "a major prisoner swap" had taken place between Ukraine and Russia.

He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"A major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" - he stated.

