ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9462 visitors online
News Prisoner swap
10 456 55

Major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine - Trump

Trump announced large prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that "a major prisoner swap" had taken place between Ukraine and Russia.

He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"A major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" - he stated.

Read more: Ukraine has already handed over "1000-for-1000" exchange list to Russia – DIU

Трамп заявив про великий обмін полоненими між Україною та РФ

Author: 

POWs (435) exchange (360) Trump (1688)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 