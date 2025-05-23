10 456 55
Major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine - Trump
US President Donald Trump said that "a major prisoner swap" had taken place between Ukraine and Russia.
He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.
"A major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" - he stated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password